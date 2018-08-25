JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A local priest addressed his congregation at mass last Sunday following the abuse scandal by hundreds of Catholic clergy in Pennsylvania. Although new to the parish of Holy Family, Father David Keegan was quick to confront the issue.

He's not the only one speaking out. Pope Francis sent a letter to all Catholics after a Pennsylvania grand jury reported on hundreds of priests for sexual abuse involving thousands of victims over 70 about years.

Bishop Felipe Estevez of the St. Augustine Diocese also sent out a letter following the abuse allegations.

Father Keegan echoes the bishop's sentiments, saying he is deeply saddened by what's happened and they are all calling for a firm resolution.

"I love my life, I love being a priest and so I want to share that, in spite of these sins, these disgusting things," said Keegan. "In my short two years as a priest, people have been so open and loving to me, to know that these men violated that trust and abused that love is really saddening."

Father Keegan is the new pastor at Holy Family. He isn’t tied to any abuse, he just believes everyone in the church, every priest, must do their part to help victims heal.

When asked what he would say to the victims, he said he would want them to know they are loved.

"I’m sorry, I can’t imagine what you’re facing and I love you, please accept my apology on behalf of the church," Keegan. "I hope people can trust that I actually do love them, but I understand why people might be skeptical or pull away."

Shortly after the reports in Pennsylvania were made public last week, the St. Augustine Diocese received two calls claiming abuse. The diocese is working to vet the credibility of those local claims now.

They tell First Coast News that one caller alleged abuse by a local teacher in the diocese from the 1980's and the other alleged inappropriate behavior by a priest. They weren't able to release any more details at this time since the claims are under investigation. That case is in the Diocese of St. Petersburg today, which at one time was part of our diocese because St. Augustine included all of Florida east of the Apalachicola River. Now, both dioceses are sharing in the care of the case.

According to a spokesperson for the diocese it has a zero tolerance policy. They describe their standards as high and their actions as swift.

Since 2002, the same year a clergy abuse scandal was exposed in Boston, they've implemented strict policies for their staff members.

A spokesperson from the diocese says they require national and international background checks. Everyone must take a "Protecting God’s Children" learning course. There is a training class for everyone who participates in religious education programs; each class is age appropriate.

They renew background checks every five years.

They finger print all staff members and clergy. A review board is in place for any allegations so they can be reviewed independently. The board consists of about a dozen, including a priest, a victim's advocate, nurse, law enforcement, judge and an attorney.

They advise any possible victims to report their claims to law enforcement, but a diocese spokesperson says often law enforcement doesn’t want to hear it because they are so limited by the statute of limitations.

The Diocese of St. Augustine says they make sure a priest who is found guilty of abuse is no longer practicing.

Right now, the bishop has requested a history of allegations and cases to be made public.

Each year, $220,00 i s put into staff and clergy training. The money also helps teach children of all ages "safe boundaries".

The bishop says he will meet with a victim if they want to address it with him directly.

To increase transparency the diocese is currently compiling data to show every case over the years.

"I pray that these men come to repentance because we have to believe that no one is beyond the forgiveness of God," said Keegan.

After the reports were made public, a priest who had nothing to do w/ the allegations in Pennsylvania was attacked in Indiana.

First Coast News asked Father Keegan how these recent events impact him personally.

"I’m actually flying to Philadelphia and I’m very concerned about what the reception will be when I get there," he said. "It makes me really sad. It’s disgusting that these men violated their position, their promises and it makes me mad."

"It’s the safest place in the Catholic church, that’s why this scandal is so horrific, we need to face the reality of “we” as a church, I don’t want to deflect the responsibility of what one priest did, or what really seems to be so many."

If you are the victim of abuse the diocese suggests contacting the Department of Children and Families first, since the statute of limitations often limits action by police.

© 2018 WTLV