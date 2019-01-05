Our friends over at Legacy Ale works stopped by our neck of the woods today to be featured on First Coast Living's 'Beer of the Week' segment.

Curtis Dvorak was their test subject - opps we mean volunteer- for their Ghost Pepper Pale Ale. Yes, you heard right. Ghost peppers people.

Matt Jacobs is one of the owners and says that after the beer fermented, the pale ale was conditioned on ghost peppers for two days for a nice spicy kick.

Curtis seemed to love it!

Matt and Liz Jacobs opened the doors at Legacy Ale Works about two months ago and just because they're new, doesn't mean they aren't busy. They always have cool events and tastings going on. Check out their Facebook page here.

