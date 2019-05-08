JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Local craft beer, vintage video games, and a hot towel shave. What could be any better?

Diesel Barbershop just opened on the southside, on Gate Parkway. It's designed as "guy's sanctuary," where you can go and get pampered and watch your favorite show on your personal TV.

They have also partnered with Bold City Brewery for your craft beer enjoyment.

Owner Eric Bauer said he was looking to make a change, and that's why he opened Diesel Barbershop.

"A year ago I decided to leave corporate America," he said. "I really wanted to start a business here in the Jacksonville area. And shopped a lot of concepts around and came across Diesel Barbershop and thought it would really fill a gap in the Jacksonville market. Cause really no other shops in town has the look, the feel, the amenities that diesel does."

Diesel provides a variety of services that range from hot towel shaves to clean-ups to full-service cuts.

If you have to wait, they also have an outdoor area where there will be cornhole and other games. If that doesn't catch your fancy you can play Frogger, Donkey Kong, or Space Invaders on their vintage video game machines.

Diesel was founded in San Antonio, Texas in 2011 and has a total of 15 open locations across the country.