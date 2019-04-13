Baptist Health has selected a new president and CEO, the health care system announced Friday.

Brett McClung, executive vice president and chief operations leader for the North Zone of Texas Health Resources, will assume the position in July.

McClung succeeds Hugh Greene, who spent 19 years as CEO. He announced his retirement in September.

At Texas Health Resources, McClung oversaw nine hospitals and more than 150 points of care, including outpatient surgery centers, imaging centers, sports medicine sites, primary and specialty physician practices, behavioral health, and home health care.

Prior to that job, which he took on in 2013, McClung worked at Texas Health subsidiary Harris Methodist Texas Health Plan as the president of hospitals in suburban and large urban markets, the vice president of ambulatory services and the director and network manager. McClung has been associated with Texas Health Resources and Harris Methodist since 1993.

During that time, McClung oversaw the development of Neighborhood and Wellness Centers as well as health hubs near corporate campuses. He also helped expand the Ben Hogan Sports Therapy Institute from a single hospital department to the Texas Health Sports Medicine service line, with 16 sites across North Texas.

“I am so energized by the faith-based mission, community focus, outstanding patient care and clinical excellence I see at Baptist Health,” McClung said in a release. “I look forward to continuing the positive momentum and partnering with the leadership team, medical staff, team members, Board of Directors and community to accomplish great things.”

McClung is a Wharton Fellow with the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and a Marshall Memorial Leadership Fellow with the German Marshall Fund of the United States. He also serves as faculty/moderator for the American College of Healthcare Executives.

He has a Bachelor's degree in business from Southwestern University and a Master's in health care administration from Trinity University.

“I want to add my own word of congratulations to Brett, who I had the opportunity to get to know during the selection process," Greene said. "Given his impressive background and accomplishments, I am most confident in the future of Baptist Health under his leadership.”

