JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Baker County is preparing for tropical storm force winds that could lead to widespread power outages and tornadoes.

The Baker County Emergency Operations Management at the Sheriff's Office tells First Coast News it’s all hands on deck starting Tuesday night going through Friday. EOC Director Captain Chris Volz says his team plans to be at their headquarters working 24/7. They already have extra patrols out to make sure the community is safe.

Two emergency shelters are open in their county, one at Macclenny Elementary School and another one tailored for anyone with special needs at Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital. Criminal background checks are always done and you’re required to bring an I.D.

Near the sheriff's office, directly behind the county's health department building, families who want to protect their homes can come out and fill sandbags.

Captain Volz says wind damage is their biggest concern but flooding was a major problem after Irma. To this day, they are still waiting on compensation from FEMA, more than a year later

"We have to live by their rules and their guidelines so it’s a process that we have to work on every day," said Volz.

