MACCLENNY, Fla. - It’s a sound that no one in this house of worship ever wants to hear: a gun firing.

For nearly one hundred sitting calmly in the pews of Christian Fellowship Temple in Macclenny, it was only a drill. A way to prepare the congregation for the worst. Just hours after its 11 a.m. Sunday worship service, the pulpit and pews became a classroom.

"Between the schools, churches, businesses, it really don’t look like it’s going to stop,” Associate Pastor Timothy Thomas said.

He and his family have been part of Christian Fellowship Temple for 40 years. Never a scare within its walls. For Thomas, knowing what to do in case of a threat led him to contact tactical specialist Ben Carroll.

Carroll explained the effort as “unconventional warfare” – a spiritual service to the community: outlining scenarios of domestic violence, predators, and gunmen.

“Our goal is to give them a bit of exposure so there’s a level of calmness in their response,” Carroll said.

The training just one day after a deadly Synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh where 11 died. News that Thomas and the congregation spent time reflecting on at Sunday’s worship service.

“We’re all here to show our faith, and what happened to them could have easily happened to us,” Thomas said.

Carroll and church leaders started working on their presentation over a month ago: walking the campus, identifying who to put on safety teams, and determining where to stage armed congregants.

“There’s a level of comfort for the church that are participating in the program knowing they’re comfortable dealing with what might arise in the church,” Carroll said.

He added his team is working on strategies for Christian schools that would be similar to what public schools already have in place. He expects to start training in January.

© 2018 WTLV