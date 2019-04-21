Backlash continues to grow against a Washington state senator following comments she made on the Senate floor last week regarding healthcare workers.

During a debate of a bill that would require uninterrupted meal and rest breaks for certain healthcare workers, Senator Maureen Walsh said it would be difficult for small rural hospitals to stay open.

She argued for an amendment to exclude smaller facilities.

"I would submit to you that those (small hospital) nurses probably do get breaks," Sen. Walsh said. "They probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day."

Juliana Bindas created an online petition over the weekend calling for Walsh to follow a nurse for a typical 12-hour shift. More than 600,000 people have signed the petition, with a goal of reaching one million signatures.

"Senator Maureen Walsh stated that we as nurses mostly spend our 12 hour shifts playing cards. I would like to take a stand and petition to have the Senator experience what really happens during an RN’s 12 hour shift. She most likely won't be playing uno....." Bindas stated on the petition.

The Spokesman-Review reports the Washington State Nurses Association's website crashed for some time Friday after it posted about Walsh's comments. It called her comment "incredibly disrespectful and patronizing."

"No, senator, nurses are not sitting around playing cards," the group posted. "They are taking care of your neighbors, your family, your community."

The bill passed the state Senate, including the amendment.

