GASTONIA, N.C. — Additional crews are being called in to assist in the search for Maddox Ritch, the missing six-year-old boy with special needs in Gaston County, authorities said Tuesday.

Gastonia Police gave a tip line for the public to come forth with any additional information: 704-869-1075. Investigators asked anyone who was at Rankin Lake Park on Saturday to call that number. Investigators said more than 80 leads were generated during the desperate search to find the child.

“We have spoken to many people who were there, but we want to make sure we talk to them all,” Chief Robert Helton said. “No piece of information is too small. Something you may think is insignificant could be helpful to our case.”

Chief Helton said law enforcement expanded the search about two miles and used drones to fly over the area. He also said officers were checking dumpsters.

"We want to make sure we are checking every possible spot to find this child,” said Chief Helton.

Special attention was also being paid to the lake.

"One thing that we are doing to add to the search of the lake and the air search is we also have been draining the lake back so that we can see the shoreline, and we're also now taking K9, specialty dogs, around the lake just looking for any other possible leads or any other thing we can find," added Chief Helton.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) supervisor Jason Kaplan showed pictures to the media of the shirt and shoes Maddox was wearing: An orange shirt that read, "I'M THE MAN" and sandal-like shoes with closed toes.

Kaplan also said Maddox's mother and father recorded messages for searchers to play as they looked for Maddox in the hopes that he would respond. Chief Helton also mentioned a victim service specialist was with the mother.

"If he's lost in the woods, he'll be able to hear those messages play and we're hopeful he'll come to the words of his mother and father," Kaplan said.

Authorities said both parents are cooperating and that neither parent has been named a suspect, but detectives are keeping all options on the table, including foul play.

An FBI agent holds up pictures of the shirt and shoes Maddox Ritch was wearing when he disappeared Saturday afternoon at Ranklin Lake Park in Gastonia.

Eric Hendrix, Gaston County’s fire marshal and interim emergency management coordinator, stressed crews were using major roadways as boundaries in the search.

More than two dozen agencies teamed up in this desperate search for the missing 6-year-old boy with special needs. Prior to his disappearance, he was last seen with his father and another adult.

Authorities said Maddox has autism and is nonverbal. He is about four feet tall and weighs about 45 pounds. Maddox has blonde hair and blue eyes.

“Maddox’s family has been interviewed and is working closely with us,” said Chief Helton. “At this time, they ask for privacy and prayers. Every second counts when a child is missing. Our focus is to find Maddox as quickly as possible and to bring him home."

The FBI arrived in Gastonia Sunday to help local law enforcement with the search.

Kaplan said they brought in specially-trained teams that are focused on finding missing children, known as the Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team (CARD), a group that's deployed across the country to help find missing children.

An Amber Alert was not issued for Maddox because his disappearance does not fit the criteria, according to Kaplan.

Police urged anyone who lives near the park to search the areas around their own homes where a child might hide.

“If you have a shed, barn, wooded area, go take a look and call us immediately if you find anything out of the ordinary,” Chief Helton said.

