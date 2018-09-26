As the investigation continues of 15-month-old Malik Baker’s death after he was taken to the hospital from a Jacksonville daycare facility, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) is saying nothing was found inside the toddler’s body that would have been a likely choking agent.

“My four-year-old [son] is the one who told us that, ‘Mama, he choked on a block.’ He saw it,” Malik’s mother Amber Lee told First Coast News on Monday.

But a DCF report dated the same day but not released to First Coast News until Wednesday reads, in part, “Although the initial report indicated that Malik may have accidentally swallowed a small toy, medical reports noted no foreign object in the child’s airway upon his arrival at the hospital. In addition, the toy Malik was observed to be playing with prior to the incident was too large for him to swallow and had already been taken away by daycare staff by the time he became unresponsive.”

The first JSO report of the incident, submitted at 3:38 P.M. on Thursday, Sept. 20, the day of the incident, indicated “aggravated child abuse – any other weapon or serious injury,” with weapons involved stated as “personal weapons (hands/fist/feet/teeth/etc.)”

Although JSO hasn’t answered requests for clarification, a retired JSO officer offered a hypothetical explanation.

“If somebody handed the child the toy or whatever instrument he choked on, with their hands, then they’re using that as being the weapon that they used, probably, is the hands,” said Kim Varner. “It’s pretty vague, and I’ve seen that done before, the homicide units will have them do that. The homicide units will then follow up, once they get all the details.”

“They showed us the x-rays,” family friend Africa Norman told First Coast News Tuesday at the home of Malik’s aunt Khaleeqa Baker, who said she dropped her nephew off at Tip Top 24 Hour Academy Thursday shortly after 10 A.M.

“It showed no sign of anything being in his throat,” Norman continued, “so if he did choke on a toy like they said, they removed the item. But even so, when the detectives got to investigate and they were looking for the toy, no toy was found.”

Khaleeqa Baker said Thursday morning had started like any ordinary day.

“He was laying in his crib and I remember rubbing his back, and I was like ‘Malik, come on, we’ve got to get up!’”

“He got out and started walking, walking and playing,” she continued. “I got him dressed, took him to daycare, signed the book at 10:11.”

Baker said Malik was in good condition when she dropped him off.

“He was fine, he was happy, smiling … physically okay,” the aunt said.

