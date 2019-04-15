(WFLA) – Have you ever wanted to be a mermaid? This could be your shot!
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park will hold auditions for its world-famous mermaid crew on April 19 at 5 p.m.
The audition will include an endurance swim test. Those who successfully complete that phase will proceed to the underwater audition.
The state park said in a Facebook post the audition may take one to two hours.
Those who wish to audition should bring a swimsuit and towel.
Candidates much be 18-years-old.
Those interested should submit a resume, head-shot and state employment application to wwmermaids1947@gmail.com.
Walk-ups will not be accepted.