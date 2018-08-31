The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed Internal Affairs is investigating the arrest of a Westside teen who was recording a traffic stop on her cell phone.

Eighteen-year-old Jasmine Bradley claims an officer fractured her arm during her August 15 arrest that was partially captured on video.

The incident happened around midnight on August 15 near 103rd Street, according to the police report.

Bradley said she began filming while standing in her subdivision after she noticed several police units drive up and pull over her boyfriend. Bradley was not inside her boyfriend's car.

Bradley was taken into custody for resisting arrest after a JSO officer approached her during her recording.

A JSO spokesperson said the potential charges against Bradley mean she either resisted, obstructed, or opposed an officer. The spokesperson also said anyone can video a scene as long as it is not creating a safety issue or interfering with police operations.

Video posted to social media of Bradley's interaction with police quickly gained nearly 40 thousand views. Many voiced frustration and outrage over how quickly the interaction escalated to an arrest.

The 77 second video begins with a scene of at least five police cars on scene with flashing lights.

An officer in the video walks toward Bradley and tells her she can record as long as she stays away from the traffic stop.

"Film us, we'll give you all of our names," the officer said. "Get my car number, get every car number."

Bradley agrees and tells the officer she's going to record their license plate numbers. A bystander tells Bradley not to move. Later, the officer warns her not to walk behind a police officer.

"I’m walking away like you told me," Bradley said. "I’m getting all their tag numbers, everybody."

Seconds later, the bystander, identified as Bradley's brother, is heard telling the officer not to touch his sister. Bradley begins screaming.

"Because I’m getting a tag number?" she said. "I’m not resisting. Give me my phone back." At that point the video abruptly ends.

Bradley's video captured shadows of figures but no faces when the arrest occurs.

Bradley's attorneys, Reganel Reeves and Jessica Tehlirian, say the arrest should not have happened.

"You have a right to record the public servants that serve us, you have a right to record interactions that's a part of the first Amendment," Reeves said.

