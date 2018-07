Atlantic Beach Police, with the assistance of Jacksonville Sheriff's Office K9 units, are looking for the suspect in a bank robbery of a Wells Fargo on Atlantic Boulevard.

The suspect was said to have fled on foot and is not known to be armed. If you have any information on the suspect or his whereabouts you can call 904-247-5859.

Atlantic Beach KinderCare is locked down due to the manhunt but all teachers and children are safe.

We are currently using @JSOPIO K9 Units and the Air Unit to assist in this search. Please keep your eyes open! This suspect committed a robbery at a business off Atlantic Blvd. — Atlantic Beach PD (@AtlanticBeachPD) July 27, 2018

