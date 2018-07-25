Police are looking for suspects from a reported armed robbery at Jax Rose Arcade.
The incident took place on July 17 at around 10:30 a.m. at Jax Rose Arcade at 1024 Edgewood Avenue N.
According to police, the suspects walked into the business and approached an employee while armed with a handgun and demanded money.
If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect please contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or you can email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest you could be eligible for a $3,000 reward.