Terry Parker High School in the Arlington area is on a code yellow-lockdown Monday, according to Duval County Public Schools.

At this time it's unclear how long the school has been on lockdown or what caused it.

The facility is located at 7301 Parker School Road.

The school district tells First Coast News they are working to gather more information from the school and will send out an update when one is available.

This is the second school that has been placed on lockdown in Duval County on Monday. Around 9 a.m., Mandarin Middle School was placed on a code yellow lockdown due to a social media threat.

