JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A new Mediterranean restaurant has popped up in Jacksonville along Baymeadows Road.

Aria Cuisine Bar & Grill brings a taste of the Middle East to the Southside.

Executive chef, Arezzo Karimi is the owner. She started cooking at age 12 with her grandmother in Iran.

"I learned a lot from her, Karimi said. "She passed away, but I learned most of my cooking from her. I spent a lot of time when I was a teenager with her and I helped her a lot with cooking."

Karimi is known for her award-winning fruit and ice sculptures. She's worked for more than 21 years in the culinary industry after receiving her culinary bachelor's degree in Iran in 1994.

In 2006, she received a nutrition degree while living in San Diego, California. She moved to Jacksonville last year to be closer to her family.

"I love art and I always try to mix the talent that I have in art with my cooking," Karimi said.

Popular on the menu at Aria Cuisine is the charbroiled Koobideh, seasoned ground beef and lamb.

"It’s a mix of ground beef and lamb and we put them on a skewer and we grill it," Karimi said. "So it comes with Basmati Rice and grilled tomato and some veggies on the side. It’s very popular and Persian people, Mediterranean people, they love this dish."

Also popular is the slow-cooked whole baby lamb shank. Tender juicy meat that falls right off the bone.

"It’s very flavorful, we cook it slowly in the oven for like three or four hours with the tomato sauce. It comes Basmati rice mixed with fava beans, similar to lima beans) and fresh dill," Karimi said.

During the week the restaurant also serves a full lunch buffet for $10.99 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On weekends, the brunch buffet is $12.99 and features $2 mimosas.

The address is 9551 Baymeadows Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Click here to look at the menu.

