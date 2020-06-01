Oscar Mayer has opened submissions for the 2020 class of Hotdoggers!

'Hotdoggers' are what the company calls their Wienermobile drivers.

Here's your chance to see the country through the windshield of a 27-foot hot dog on wheels.

This is how the company advertises the position:

"The Hotdogger role is a one-of-a-kind experience to “meat” and greet folks around the country where you’ll:

Crisscross the hot dog highways in the iconic Wienermobile as a full-time, paid, one-year employee of Oscar Mayer. (with bun-efits!).

Represent the brand in radio and television appearances, grocery store events, charity functions and more.

Attend Hot Dog High, a two-week training session that includes selecting your official Hotdogger name, being schooled in hot dog puns, and mastering parallel parking the 27-foot hot dog on wheels (not as hard as it looks!).

Last year, Oscar Mayer received thousands of resumes for these 12 coveted Hotdogger positions. Fun fact: more people have been to outer space than have held the position of Oscar Mayer Hotdogger."

The deadline for resume and cover letter submissions is January 31.

Click here to apply to become a Hotdogger!



