Another officer involved in Floyd arrest released on bail

MINNEAPOLIS — According to the Hennepin County jail roster, former Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao has been released from custody on bail of $750,000 with conditions.

Thao is one of four officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd, who ultimately died under the knee of former MPD Officer Derek Chauvin back in May.

The incident sparked international condemnation and a series of peaceful protests, along with violent rioting in the aftermath of Floyd's death.

Thao has been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.