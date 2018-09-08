The 27-year-old accused of shooting a Jacksonville Beach Police Officer has a prior criminal history according to court records.

Documents obtained by First Coast News show Jovan Sisljagic was arrested and charged with battery and disorderly conduct in an April 2011 incident.

He pleaded no contest, and records show he was ordered to attend anger management classes and pay more $547 in restitution to the victim, an Orlando man. However, he was late in paying, and faced potential contempt of court charges.

According to a court filing, he'd been ordered to pay the full amount by July 2012. However, as of August 2012, he was more than $400 shy of that goal. Facing contempt charges, Sisljagic sent a letter of apology to the judge.

Sisljagic explained he'd been unable to make it to court as scheduled because his car needed repairs. He said he'd previously had to borrow his mother's car to come to court, and was hoping for the first time in 2 years to have "a secure form of transportation" of his own.

He added, "I am by no means contemptible, as that would perpetuate a willfullness to disobey your orders. I feel like my circumstances were, at most times out of my control."

Sisljagic noted he'd graduated from college and earned his associates degree since his last court appearance, and added deferentially, "I hope this letter has encompassed my admiration and apology for Your Honor and the Court."

Local court records show Sisljagic was also charged with marijuana possession, reckless and careless driving in Duval County, charges to which he plead guilty.

