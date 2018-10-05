ATLANTA -- Former Atlanta mayor and U.N. ambassador Andrew Young is being admitted into Emory University Hospital after falling ill in Nashville over the weekend.

Young, 86, was scheduled to deliver the Baccalaureate Service address on Sunday at Fisk University, but did not make the speech.

Andrea Young, executive director of the ACLU and Andrew Young's daughter, said her father was not feeling well when he arrived in Nashville on Saturday. Young, according to his daughter, was suffering from a minor infection and a fever.

Young was admitted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Andrea Young is confidant her father will make a full recovery.

Jason Curry, Fisk University's Dean of the Chapel, picked up Young and a colleague from Young's foundation at a local airport on Saturday. Curry received a text early Sunday morning that Young wasn't feeling well and would be unable to speak.

Young joined the Southern Christian Leadership Conference in 1961 as director of the organization's Citizenship Schools, and was a top aide to Martin Luther King, Jr. He then served as executive director of the organization and helped draft the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

In 1964, Young and his group of 300 marchers made history in downtown St. Augustine, Florida. According to the St. Augustine Record, Young was sent to the city by King to suspend local protests while the Civil Rights Act was still up for debate in Congress.

Young was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1973, becoming the state's first African-American congressman since Reconstruction. In 1977, then-President Jimmy Carter appointed him U.S. ambassador to the United Nations in 1977, where he served until 1979.

Young then served two terms as Atlanta mayor from 1982-1990.

In 1990, he launched an unsuccessful campaign for Georgia governor. In 2003, he launched the Andrew Young Foundation.

Young continues to keep a full schedule, travelling around the world for his work, and for speaking engagements. Andrea Young thinks he was just pushing himself too hard.

His family was expecting he would fly from Nashville to Atlanta on a private plane this afternoon and then be admitted into Emory Hospital.

Young attended Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' first state of the city last week.

PHOTOS: Andrew Young Ambassador Andrew Young attends the WE Day UN at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for We Day) 01 / 17 Ambassador Andrew Young attends the WE Day UN at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for We Day) 01 / 17

RECENT HEADLINES

© 2018 WXIA