JACKSONVILLE — The Andrew Jackson High School Marching Tigers are making noise. They need the right instruments and some repairs in order to play perfectly.

First Coast News is partnering with Andrew Jackson High and we’re profiling them all year long.

Their high school marching band is in a rebuilding phase, according to the band director. Car wash chants could be heard along Dunn Avenue at Advance Auto Parts.

Autumn Thomas was one of many students who were washing cars on Saturday.

Thomas is a freshman who is passionate about playing the clarinet. Thomas and her parents often chip in to help the band.

"If we run out of waters and Gatorades we'll go buy some and bring it," Thomas said.

They'll need more than water and Gatorade to make the band better. Band director Micah Bradford says they need new equipment and money to repair instruments. Bradford is also the band's first full-time director in three years.

“Everybody's on board and it makes me feel good to know we have some great people trying to help us here, and we're going to do everything we can to put on great shows for them," Bradford said.

The band is trying to reach their goal of $10,000 by the end of the year. Thomas' goal is to help both on and off the field.

"[I love] playing for the football games and doing stuff like this to raise money so we can get stuff that we need," Thomas said.

The band booster club says their next car wash will be held at Advance Auto Parts on October 13.

