Andrew Jackson High School, once an F-rated school, is now a B-rated school as it has taken a sharp turn in academics the last two years.

The school had its academic signing celebration Friday afternoon. There were 104 seniors in the school's class of 2018. The graduating students accepted invitations to Howard University, the University of Florida, Florida State University, and many more colleges across the nation.

The combined scholarship money students received to attend these schools exceeds $1.6 million. One student alone, Eunice Cineus, was awarded $340 thousand in scholarship money.

Andrew Jackson HS is one of Jacksonville's oldest schools and is located in Brentwood just north of Downtown.

