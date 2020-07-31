American Diabetes Association's Tour de Cure is going virtual on August 1

Statistics show every 21 seconds someone in the United States is diagnosed with diabetes. That's why fundraisers like the Tour de Cure are so important.

This pandemic is changing the way we do a lot of things, that includes fundraising. The American Diabetes Association of North Florida's annual fundraiser is an outdoor event that attracts hundreds. But, this year it's going to look a little different. It's all going to be virtual and you can get involved.

"I'm one of six," Shawn Dugan said. "Four of us have diabetes. I was the first to come down with diabetes."

Dugan has been a board member of the American Diabetes Association for the past 15 years. The ADA's mission is personal for him. He has a family history of diabetes.

Like many others, he will be participating in this year's Tour de Cure virtually. So far, more than 20 teams and about 100 people have signed up to walk, run, and cycle in their own neighborhoods. More than $100,000 has been raised.

"They have so many things and so many resources people can use to really help them and guide them and help them control the disease," Tom Goden said.

Goden has been involved with the ADA for more than 12 years. He says the money will be used for important research, advocacy, and education of the disease that affects more than 34 million Americans.

"I was lucky enough with the help of my doctor and ADA to control my diabetes without medication," he said.

Statistics show every 21 seconds someone in the United States is diagnosed with diabetes. That's why fundraisers like the Tour de Cure are so important, whether they are done in person or virtually.