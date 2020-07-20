9-year-old Michael Morris was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white shorts.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida law enforcement needs your help locating a missing child out of Pasco County.

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Michael Morris, who was last seen in the area of the 4000 block of Sail Drive in Holiday. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and white shorts.

Michael has an abrasion on his chin. Michael is 4'11" and has blonde hair and green eyes. He weighs 95 pounds.

He may be in the company of 50-year-old Haraloampos Savopoulos. Savopoulous is 5'9 and has black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 180 pounds.

They may be traveling in a 2011 white Nissan Versa, FL tag number PCWH01.

If located, do not approach. Contact law enforcement immediately.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

