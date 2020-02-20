SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking or a gray 2007 BMW believed to be connected to the disappearance of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell from Sullivan County.

A statewide AMBER Alert was issued earlier this week. On Friday morning, the TBI said it has information that indicates the individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with TN tag 3M9-6W9 have information regarding Evelyn Boswell’s whereabouts.

The TBI said the vehicle has front-end damage.

This is a stock photo of the type of BMW the individuals who are believed to have information regarding 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell are driving. The vehicle has front end damage.

Evelyn Boswell is 24 inches tall and weighs 28 pounds. She also has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a pink tracksuit, pink shoes and a pink bow.

The sheriff's office was notified on Tuesday by the State of Tennessee Department of Children's Services. Evelyn "was last seen by certain family members near the end of November 2019 and the first of December 2019."

The TBI said the child was reportedly last seen on Dec. 26, 2019 and wasn't reported missing until Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The child's mother and father are involved in the investigation, according to WCYB.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Evelyn Boswell, call 911, the TBI at 1-800-TBI FIND, or the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7330,

The FBI is also assisting in the search.

