DAVENPORT, Fla. — Detectives thought they had easily solved a porch pirate investigation, but that was until they tried to get help from Amazon, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 19, a Davenport homeowner reported a package from Amazon was stolen from his front porch.

The man showed detectives that his surveillance video showed an Amazon driver leave the package, take a delivery confirmation photo and then take the package.

Investigators said when they went to Amazon’s logistics center, employees would not cooperate.

“You need a subpoena,” detectives say several Amazon managers told them. The sheriff’s office said even Amazon’s loss prevention manager told them to get a subpoena.

But, with the help of the homeowner and his community’s security team, authorities say they were able to identify and arrest Jose Campos, 27, of Kissimmee.

Campos was charged with petit theft first offense. He has since been released from jail.

"I’m not surprised by much anymore, but this lack of cooperation from Amazon floors me. All we needed was a name—they knew who committed this crime in Polk County, and they would not tell us without us serving legal process to their corporate headquarters in Delaware. This is just irresponsible on their part. They apparently don’t care about the ongoing safe and secure delivery of their packages to their customers and exposing other customers to burglary and theft. It is impossible to believe this was this guy’s only theft," said Sheriff Grady Judd.

10News has reached out to Amazon's corporate headquarters for a response.

