According to newly filed documents with the Clerk of Court, alleged killer Ronnie Hyde now faces 13 additional counts of child pornography, which was alleged to have occurred in March 2017.

RELATED: Accused killer Ronnie Hyde was foster dad to his alleged victim

RELATED: FBI tips on Ronnie Hyde describe strange behavior prior to arrest

Due to the additional charges and information in the case, the defense team is seeking a delay in the trial.

The judge had previously set jury selection to begin on December 3, 2018.

Hyde is next expected in court Thursday, September 27.

© 2018 WTLV