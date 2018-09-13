UPDATE: 1:30 p.m. - St Johns County Undersheriff briefed the media at 1:30 p.m. regarding the deadly shooting.

All five individuals involved in the incident have been accounted for.

5 individuals from Duval County came into St. Johns County to a residence off Cowan Rd. for drug-related activity.

Shots were fired and one of them died on the scene.

Police have arrested all four surviving suspects from the incident, leaving no outstanding suspects unaccounted for.

Read detailed story below.

UPDATE: 11 a.m. - SJSO says they are looking for a white male in his early 20s and a "very light skinned" black male in his early 20s.

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m. - A second suspect detained. Two additional subjects still believed to be in the area. The search continues for the remaining two.

UPDATE 6 a.m. - St. Johns County Sheriff tells First Coast News they have arrested one of the suspects from the footage found in the woods along Usina Rd. The search continues for the remaining three.

______________________

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says there are no remaining outstanding suspects from an early morning deadly shooting in a neighborhood off of Green Acres Rd. in St. Augustine.

Police initially responded to the shooting shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday after a resident heard gunshots ringing out at a next door residence off Cowan Road.

The SJSO says that on their way to the scene, deputies passed a white vehicle fleeing the area. As they turned around to investigate the vehicle, SJSO says they found it abandoned at the end of Old Tyme Ave.

Additional police who continued to the scene of the shooting located a dead man outside the residence on Cowan Rd.

Accompanied by a K-9 unit, deputies began searching for the occupants of the vehicle in the nearby woods.

Police were unable to locate the suspects at the time, but obtained surveillance footage of suspects fleeing the white vehicle from a nearby residence.

The Sheriff says the investigation and search for the suspects is ongoing and anyone who sees anything in the area that looks suspicious or related to this incident are urged to call 911 immediately.

© 2018 WTLV