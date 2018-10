UPDATE: All JSO phone lines are back to working 100%.

911- Emergency

904-630-0500 - Non-emergency

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is warning the public that some of their phone lines are not working and to call right back if you don't hear a connection.

At this time, some of our phone lines in the communications center are not working. It will sound like a connection occurs, however dispatchers are not able to hear on SOME of the calls. If you need EMS services please call

— Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) October 6, 2018

The following numbers reach the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office:

911 (emergencies)

(emergencies) 904-360-0500 (non emergencies)

(non emergencies) 904-630-0527 (EMS)

