Bill Hancock and his wife are counting their blessings after their RV caught fire Monday afternoon in Arlington.

“We pulled right over and, my gosh, in two or three minutes you couldn’t breathe in there,” Hancock said.

The fire started in the back of the camper while the couple and their dog were driving Monday afternoon near the intersection Misty Haven Lane and Running River Road. The two didn’t know about the fire until another driver, Stephen Presutti, saw smoke and told them to pull over.

“It definitely had my adrenaline going," Presutti said. "It was a pretty eventful scary little sight."

Presutti, A navy Veteran, and his business partner tried to help put the fire out by looking for a nearby water hose.

“Couldn’t find a hose, it wasn’t working out, [my business partner] got stung in the eye, I got stung in the arm, there was a bees nest, and ended up couldn’t get the hose,” Presutti said.

Afterwards, Presutti called police and then helped unhitch the car that was attached to the RV.

“We went down, we disconnected the car, backed it up, and then about 30 seconds later it just went poof and the whole thing just lit up on fire," he said.

Presutti said the flames rose about 15-20 feet in the air.

Despite the destroyed camper, Bill is thankful he and his wife were able to make it out alive. He said he doesn’t consider it a total loss, but more of a temporary setback

“You got to look on the bright side," he said. "It’s always something good, it doesn’t matter what the situation is."

"Look on the bright side, my lord and savior Jesus Christ was with me," Hancock said. "We're all safe and here smiling."

No one was hurt in the fire and JFRD said the cause is still under investigation.