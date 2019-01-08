JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The tragic drowning death this week of an Iowa man, who was on the First Coast enjoying his honeymoon, highlights the importance of knowing how strong Florida's waters can be.

Not everyone may be eager to jump or step foot in the water. It's a common fear Mo Eaton has seen from first-time swimmers, but it's also something she says they can overcome.

"We get a lot of people who are truly afraid of the water," she explained.

Eaton is the regional aquatics director for the Johnson and Winston Family YMCA's. A popular program offered throughout many locations is the 'Safety Around the Water' course.

"This teaches them to one, overcome a fear, and two, to learn how to be safe once they are in and maybe get in a situation that's difficult for them," Eaton told First Coast News.

Recently, Eaton says she's noticed more adults, including grandparents, becoming interested in swim lessons. An 89-year-old grandmother, who wanted to learn safety for her grandchildren, was one of them.

"She wanted to make sure when they were around the water, that if possible, she can help them," Eaton said.



The YMCA's also offer free swim tests for children with more than 6,000 First Coast Kids taking part so far this year.

It's an opportunity to test their skill level from floating in the water to making it out of the pool without any help. Part of the instruction includes talks about rip currents and how to swim out them - swimming parallel to shore.

"All of them have different experiences with the water but it's so important in our state that everyone is able to stay safe around the water," Eaton said.

If it's your first time in the ocean, Eaton recommends talking with a lifeguard, tell them it's your first time and they may keep a closer eye on you.

