If you've been paying attention, you may have noticed that Good Morning Jacksonville anchor Keitha Nelson has been absent from our show.

The reason? Well, she's been resting up in preparation for the birth of her two twins.

Keitha Nelson's journey to motherhood hasn't always been easy. In a recent series, Keitha bravely documented her journey to motherhood in a story about angst, hope and in vitro fertilization.

From needles to health insurance struggles to travel outside of the U.S, she took us through her emotional journey about her first-hand experience going through the IVF process.

They say that all stories start with a beginning and close with an ending, but the end to this story isn't that.

As we celebrate the end of Keitha Nelson's journey to motherhood, we also celebrate two new beginnings. Specifically in the form of two precious babies.

Keitha Nelson took to Facebook on Wednesday morning to confirm that she did indeed have the twins and to thank everyone for their love and support.

"We’re all up dark and early watching Good Morning Jacksonville on this Wednesday morning 📺 you may have heard the news 👶🏾👶🏾 they’re here! Our answered prayers are healthy happy loud babies 😉 loving every moment of motherhood 🤱🏾. Thanks for capturing this moment 📸 Karel Brighteyes 💛"

Welcome to the world Trey and Journey! #KeithaBabyWatch

