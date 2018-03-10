PUTNAM CO, ---Over a dozen kittens, just weeks old, are recovering at a local shelter after they were left behind Tuesday night in a plastic bin at an animal shelter in Putnam County.

Safe Pet Rescue's Patti Binda is furious to hear the news, but has a message to all pet owners.

Binda has been caring for all kinds of animals for Safe Pet Rescue for six years.

Unfortunately, she continues to see a disturbing trend.

“I’ve seen it, I would say at least probably 40 times. Forty. Yeah, easy," she said.

Animals simply left behind at a shelter, with little to no explanation.

“They seem like they’re two different litters, some of them are a little smaller,” Binda said.

Binda believes the 13 kittens are likely from different litters, but all came from the same place, inside a blue plastic tote outside their Putnam county office. She says they were left at the gate.

The bin did have a note written in marker, 'Found under trailer, don’t want them to die'.

“They were full of feces and urine, they were just a mess," Binda said.

The surprising thing, for some, with how playful and energetic they were you wouldn't expect them to have gone through such trauma. You wouldn’t know they’re all sick by looking at some.

“These guys definitely were in somebody’s home. They’re not scared, they’ve been handled and didn’t do the right thing.”

Others are obvious.

Binda says they’re suffering from upper respiratory infections. Three needing eye drops, and three others having to have one eye removed and are now recovering from surgery.

“There’s no excuse for this there really isn’t.”

While Patti is angry to see the kittens left in a bin covered, her message is to all pet owners.

“People really need to learn how to spay and neuter and that’s the bottom line. This is a result of Mamma’s not being spayed and Dad’s not being neutered. “

If treatment goes well, Patti Binda expects all 13 kittens to be up for adoption in about four weeks.

The kittens will be spayed and neutered by Safe Pet Rescue. They've recently received a state grant to continue that practice.

According to their website, cat adoptions are $50, dogs are $100.

For more information you can visit: http://www.safe-pet-rescue-fl.com/adopt.html

