The Jaguars have gone digital! You can no longer use printed tickets at the gate. In effort to decrease fraud, and ensure a smooth experience at TIAA Bank Field, mobile ticketing is the easiest way.
Accessing Tickets through Jaguars App
- Visit Jaguars official App
- Create Account
- Accounts can be created through Jaguars app or Ticketmaster
- Click ‘Manage Tickets’ on the Home screen
- Choose the game
- View your ticket/seats
- You can Transfer them, sell them through the app
- Click “View Barcode”
- Show code to gate attendant
With many mobile devices at the game, reception could be poor. Before heading to the gate, screenshot your barcode and show as a picture at front gate.
