The Jaguars have gone digital! You can no longer use printed tickets at the gate. In effort to decrease fraud, and ensure a smooth experience at TIAA Bank Field, mobile ticketing is the easiest way.

Accessing Tickets through Jaguars App

Visit Jaguars official App Create Account Accounts can be created through Jaguars app or Ticketmaster Click ‘Manage Tickets’ on the Home screen Choose the game View your ticket/seats You can Transfer them, sell them through the app Click “View Barcode” Show code to gate attendant

With many mobile devices at the game, reception could be poor. Before heading to the gate, screenshot your barcode and show as a picture at front gate.

