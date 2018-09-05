For the first time in city history, First Coast News has compiled a public database of local officer discipline.

This database offers an inside look at the discipline history of each officer currently employed by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s Patrol Services Division. The database does not include corrections officers or support divisions like Human Resources. (The full universe of records proved cost-prohibitive).

The database is gleaned from what is known as an “officer concise history.” This is a summary document that attaches to each officer. It is, JSO acknowledges, an imperfect record. For longest serving officers, entries date from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, when record keeping was spotty. And like any database, it may contain unintentional errors. (If you spot a data error, please contact Anne Schindler at aschindler@firstcoastnews.com.)

This database is a snapshot. It is not evergreen, and will not reflect discipline meted out after its creation.

