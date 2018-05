A vehicle traveling on Old Kings Rd. crashed into the front of a home after swerving to avoid another vehicle Thursday morning.

The vehicle was traveling on Old Kings Rd. just south of the Powers Ave split when another vehicle was pulling out of their driveway in front of them. The driver of the vehicle swerved to avoid the person pulling out of their driveway and ended up crashing into the front of the home.

No one was injured in the vehicle or the home.

