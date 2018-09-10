JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After making landfall near Panama City Beach, Fl., Michael is racing into parts of the southeast. We've already seen several tornado warnings and severe weather across the First Coast, as the severe weather threat continues through the evening.

HURRICANE MICHAEL: As of the 8 p.m. advisory, Michael is a cat1 with winds sustained 90 mph. The storm is moving northeast at 17 mph .

TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT COLUMBIA COUNTY. ALL OF SOUTHEAST GEORGIA IS INCLUDED IN THE TROPICAL STORM WARNING.

What does this mean for the First Coast? With the Tropical Storm Warning in effect across southeast Georgia the Sidney Lanier will be closed . Wind gusts will be from 40-55 mph with higher wind speeds in any severe weather. We will continue to watch outer rain bands race through the First Coast tonight, bringing the threat of severe weather, tornadoes and damaging wind gusts through about 2am.

The greatest concern is out towards Lake City and Waycross because of the close proximity to the core of the track of the hurricane. We could see gusts near 75 with the core of Michael going by, this is also where the highest risk of tornadoes will be.

In Duval County and Jacksonville metro area our highest risk of tornadoes will be through the night. Expect wind gusts of 35-50 mph but higher in severe weather.

Gusty, but improving conditions late morning on Thursday and into the weekend.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV