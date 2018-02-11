UPDATE: Volp has been found safe by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding missing 74-year-old Ransom Volp.

JSO says Volp has dementia and is from the Firestone Road/Wiley Road area on the Westside.

Volp is described as:

5'11", 170 pounds

Brown eyes, gray hair

Last seen wearing a brown shirt and gray sweatpants

May not know his name

If you see Volp or have any information that could help police, please call 904-630-0500.

