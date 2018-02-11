UPDATE: Volp has been found safe by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding missing 74-year-old Ransom Volp.
JSO says Volp has dementia and is from the Firestone Road/Wiley Road area on the Westside.
Volp is described as:
- 5'11", 170 pounds
- Brown eyes, gray hair
- Last seen wearing a brown shirt and gray sweatpants
- May not know his name
If you see Volp or have any information that could help police, please call 904-630-0500.
