UPDATE: Claude Bailey was found safe 45 minutes after reported missing. Thank you to the community for your help in getting the message out.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office is looking for Claude Bailey, 73, last seen in the Orange Park area.

CCSO says Bailey is considered endangered due to his current mental health condition.

Bailey is described by police to be approximately 5'6" tall, 145 pounds last seen wearing a white shirt and green shorts.

The sheriff's office is asking that if you see Bailey to call 911 immediately.

