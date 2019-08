The Clay County Sheriff's Office says that they have crews on the scene of a 60-foot sinkhole Wednesday in the Keystone Heights area.

Deputies say that sinkhole is located in the area of Auburn Avenue between Princeton and Notre Dame Streets.

Deputies are advising drivers to use an alternate route.

At this time, deputies say the sinkhole is on private property and is not affecting any buildings or roadways.

Stay with First Coast News as this story develops.