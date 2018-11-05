CASTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP, Minn. - A woman has been arrested for animal cruelty after authorities say she hoarded more than 100 animals at her property, including 60 that were deceased.

Animal Humane Society investigators said Friday their team removed about dozens of dead animals and about 40 live animals from the woman's Farmington property.

In a press conference, Dakota County officials said the majority of the animals were cats, but there were also five dogs, one pig, a hamster and a rabbit.

The Animal Humane Society was initially tipped off to the case after someone called to report a loose pig in the area. Officials said they noticed a foul odor near the woman's residential home and got a search warrant to investigate.

The woman is listed as a founder of a local animal rescue organization and the owner of a fitness studio in Farmington.

© 2018 KARE