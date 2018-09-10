JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Michael is strengthening as it moves north across the southern Gulf of Mexico. Tides of 2-4 ft. above normal are developing on the Ga. Coast. For the rest of us storm surge is not a concern. Showers with gusts near 40 will be off and on into Wednesday. We will feel the worst of the hurricane's impacts by Wednesday afternoon until Thursday morning before conditions improve.

HURRICANE MICHAEL: As of the 5 p.m. advisory, Michael is a Category 3. Winds are sustained at 120 mph. Its center is located 300 miles south of Apalachicola and 330 miles south of Panama City. The storm is moving north at 12 mph. Hurricane Warnings and Storm Surge Warnings have been posted for the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR WARE, PIERCE, AND COLUMBIA COUNTIES. ALL OF SOUTHEAST GEORGIA IS INCLUDED IN THE TROPICAL STORM WATCH.

Landfall is expected some time on Wednesday afternoon or early evening near Panama City to Apalachicola. By that time, Michael is forecast to strengthen to a Category 3 (or major) hurricane. The risk of life-threatening storm surge, flooding rains, and dangerous winds are increasing for the northeastern Gulf Coast.

What does this mean for the First Coast? We do not expect the bridges to close, but with the Tropical Storm Watch and Warning in effect across southeast Georgia the Sidney Lanier will have to be monitored. Otherwise, from Brunswick to Jacksonville to St. Augustine we only expect gusts over 40 mph, not sustained winds that high.

The greatest concern is out towards Lake City and Waycross because of the close proximity to the core of the track of the hurricane. We could see gusts over 70 with the core of Michael going by. 4-8 inches of rain is possible and this is where the highest risk of tornadoes will be as well.

The main time frame for severe weather will be after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, as the core of Hurricane Michael heads races through. We should be able to give an "all clear" after 5pm on Thursday. Most of the rain with the core will fall along the I-10 corridor and northward into southeast Georgia.

LESLIE continues to spin in the central Atlantic where it will stay, as it is now moving farther off to the east.

NADINE has formed but will also stay as an open Atlantic storm.

