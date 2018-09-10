HURRICANE MICHAEL: As of the 5 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Michael continues to weaken as the center moves into Va.

Hurricane Leslie and Tropical storm Nadine are closer to Africa than us. We are watching another area in the Caribbean. This could become a concern for Central America over the next week.

What does this mean for the First Coast? But winds will soon blow out of the northwest and this will bring in some drier air and milder mornings.You might even call sunrise Saturday , cool.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV