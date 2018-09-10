JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- After making landfall between Panama City Beach and Apalachicola on Wednesday afternoon, Michael is racing toward the Carolinas. Across the First Coast, you can expect gusty, yet noticeably drier breezes through Thursday.

maxuser

HURRICANE MICHAEL: As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Michael continues to weaken over the eastern Georgia. Winds are increasing over the Georgia and South Carolina coasts.

maxuser

What does this mean for the First Coast? Things have turned dry fairly quickly with windy conditions. The sun is even expected to return by Thursday afternoon. Highs should be in the upper 80s, but they cool into the lower to middle 80s by the weekend. More notably, the dew points could drop into the 50s by the end early Friday, providing a refreshing, autumn feel to the air.

Download the First Coast News app and sign up for severe weather

iPhone - CLICK HERE

Android - CLICK HERE

© 2018 WTLV