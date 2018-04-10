JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The tropics remain active and there is now a 60% chance of a tropical system developing by early next week in the southern Gulf of Mexico. The tropical cyclone would be called Michael. For us we could start to see some increasing tropical showers and elevated tides by later on Monday into Tuesday.

maxuser

Most of our local impacts for us from Michael would likely hold off for us until Thursday and Friday depending on the track and movement of the system. Keep checking back. Notice the heavy rain amounts moving north with Michael through next Saturday.

