A fourth arrest has been made and a fifth suspect is now being sought in the murder case of 7-year-old Heidy Rivas Villanueva, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

JSO said they arrested Kezia Luckey Holmes who reportedly tampered with evidence in the case.

JSO said they are looking for Edward Robert Garcia, 28. An active arrest warrant has been issued for Garcia for Accessory After the Fact with a $250,000 bond.

Villanueva was shot and killed earlier this month while she was waiting inside a car for her mom in a parking lot of 103rd Street. She was struck in the head by a stray bullet from an altercation that happened less than 100 feet away.

If you know anything, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

