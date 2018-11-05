PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A lot of activities for all ages out at TPC this weekend.

One that’s usually popular is the Kid Zone.

“Hi guys, I’m Paige and I work for First Coast News and I’m going to give you a tour of the KidsZone.”

“There’s lots of games you can play and crafts so go check it out!"

"Oh yeah there’s a ball pit,”4-year-old Paige exclaimed.

5,000 square feet of fun. The First Tee Experience, may as well be the kid version of hitting a hole in one on the iconic 17th at TPC Sawgrass. The highlight of the trip for Paige was the ball pit. We even put her interview skills to the test.

“What’s your name?"

"My name is Theodore."

"What’s your favorite part," Paige asked.

"My favorite part has got to be the ball pit,” Theodore said.

After a quick nap, Paige hit the simulation studio where she pulled-out the driver. A couple of costume changes then to the 12-foot coloring wall.

“I’m gonna draw a line and then I’m gonna draw me and this is going to be a balance beam.”

After a lot of fun and making her cameraman chase her around, it was time to say goodbye. Visit the First Tee Experience behind the 17th hole stadium from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

© 2018 WTLV