HOLIDAY, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy is expected to be OK after he was struck by a pickup while getting off a school bus Thursday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The search is now on for the driver.
The incident happened at Flora Avenue and Excalibur Street.
Troopers say a blue Chevy S10 pickup truck struck the boy and left the scene headed west on Gaslight Avenue. Witnesses said the driver is a white male.
The child has serious injuries, troopers tell 10News.
Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the child was 7 years old. That has been updated with new information from FHP.
