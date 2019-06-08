JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 4-year-old girl drowned Tuesday evening in a pond in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the scene of the drowning in the 11300 block Robert Masters Boulevard just after 5 p.m.

Once at the scene, police saw neighbors performing CPR on the little girl. Officers took over and first responders with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to the scene. The child was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

JSO said the child was found in the pond after families members began looking for her. It is unknown how long she was in the pond, JSO said.

JSO is investigating the case with the Department of Children and Families.

No foul play is suspected.

The identity of the child has not been disclosed.