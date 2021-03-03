3,000 more people can get vaccinated every day in Duval County at three new sites

Gateway Mall is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hammond Senior Center and Normandy Community Center are both open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It was smooth sailing Wednesday morning as the Gateway Mall in Jacksonville started operation as a federal COVID-19 vaccination hub.

Two additional sites also opened Wednesday with different hours.

Officials say these new sites allows for 3,0000 more people to get vaccinated every day in Duval County.

Gateway Mall is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Hammond Senior Center located at 3312 West 12th Street and the Normandy Community Center at 1751 Lindsey Road are both open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You do not need appointments at any of the sites but do need identification and are encouraged to pre-register. See how to pre-register here.

The vaccination sites are open to people who are teachers, police officers, or firefighters 50 years old or older, people who are 65 and older and people who are deemed medically vulnerable by their doctors.

There was some confusion over whether or not you could get the vaccine at Gateway Mall if you're medically vulnerable. FEMA Representative Kimberly Kipp says you can if you have a pre-existing condition if your doctor fills out a form. Find that form here.

Kipp says even if you have a pre-existing condition you cannot get a vaccine at Gateway Mall if you're allergic to any of the vaccine's ingredients, if you have received antibody treatments in the last 90 days, or if you had an allergic reaction to the first shot.

Gateway Mall is giving the Pfizer vaccine but will eventually get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and you'll get to choose which one you want.

First Coast News spoke with teachers who say they feel relieved to get vaccinated.

"Since this virus started, I didn't want to go back to school yet," said Helen de Nardis. "But now I feel more confident."

"A whole lot more comfortable," said Jenny Anthertz. "A lot more comfortable."

"Because you're always nervous," added Melissa Call. "You're always worried you don't know who's been exposed."

"Relieved" was a word heard many times, as were stories of skepticism then loss.

"I have a sister that passed from COVID in the beginning of it all," said Sheila Gilbert, another teacher who got the vaccine. "At first I was against getting it because I was just scared."