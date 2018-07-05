The 3-year-old grandson of Gloria Williams was shot and killed in an accidental shooting in Colleton County, South Carolina over the weekend.

The boy, identified as Aiden Martin, somehow got hold of a gun and shot himself in the head last Friday night, according to a report by NBC station WCSC. On Saturday morning, he died.

A police report states there were about seven adults inside the home at the time of the shooting, including the boy's father. He told deputies he was in the living room and heard a "pop" from the kitchen. When he went to check on the boy, he saw Martin bleeding from his head and rushed him to the hospital.

Martin's mother, Arika Williams, told WCSC that Martin was the grandson of Gloria Williams, the woman who pleaded guilty to kidnapping Kamiyah Mobley as a newborn from a Jacksonville, Florida hospital nearly 20 years ago.

No charges were filed, but the incident remains under investigation. At this time, authorities haven't been able to identify who owns the gun.

